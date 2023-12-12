House Speaker Mike Johnson defends Biden impeachment inquiry

GOP leadership held a press conference amid Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the U.S. and a disagreement over aid for Ukraine.

December 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live