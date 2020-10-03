Transcript for Houston day care center closes after 5-year-old mysteriously dies

And appearance says George Brian Christian school police are confident in their ability to take your children. I have decided to step back to mentally and physically re calibrate. We confirmed the decision to close plus Ayers. This comes after a heartbreaking loss last. By girl girl was taken by life flight to the hospital where she died medical Examiner's office has not released her cause of death. The school isn't licensed facility that opened 2006. And is listed as having child here pre school in grade school. I would inside its north frank Christian school to get answers for parents immediately identified myself as a reporter for ABC thirteen. I was told had to get out followed to the door and it was locked behind me. Even after leading property and police we're still not pleased we were there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.