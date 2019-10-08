Transcript for Houston man charged with placing camera in airplane bathroom

Disturbing details of board a flight from San Diego to Houston. Soon paint Lee is charged with video boy you risen aboard an aircraft. Court records say he is Halliburton employee and a citizen of Malaysia. On May fifth the FBI says a passenger wit lavatory and saw a blue blinking lights. The passengers stood up and grab the item with a paper towel walked out of a lavatory and gave it to the flight crew security examined it. And it was determined the item was a recording device after viewing the information on the device. A man was caught on video install it in the first class lavatory of that flights and what's more disturbing. According to court records it appears Lee has done a Fuller on different flights. This is not unique to him obviously when they went through the camera and they look at the forensics evidence that he has done before me limped into. A a prior flight that he took for business involving emirates there. Halliburton sent a statement saying it's aware of the situation and it's cooperating. And they say they have me robust code of business conduct. And expect every employee to abide by the standards.

