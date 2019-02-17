Transcript for Drug agent lied in fatal no-knock raid: Chief

Regardless of whether we had reasoner probable cause to. Engaged in investigation him even get their search warrant. What that affidavit we'll show you is that. Thus far it appears that there are some. Material. On truth relies in that affidavit and that's a problem we we know that there's already crime been committed. It's a serious crime. When we prepare a document to. Going to somebody's home which is there's this it is the sank into somebody's home. It has to be truthful has to be honest it has to be absolutely factual. Shall we know already is a crime has been committed. Highly high probability it will be criminal charge we're gonna get to the truth. Please us or confront and we will report back to good to bad in the because we owe it to. These suspects who were killed. We owe it to the opera surged they were shot. There were there. Having full faith and trust and that affidavit. One that still in the hospital in very serious gunshot wounds. And we owe it to this community and to the good working man of the Houston and 10 usual police department. Are a lot of anger cops. Because when you violate that oath of office. You make it hard. For 9899%. Of these cops who go out there every day that you on the walls around. You make they're hard to do their job difficult.

