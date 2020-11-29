Houston police hold procession for officer who died from COVID-19

Hundreds of officers saluted Ernest Leal Jr., 60, who died after a weekslong battle with coronavirus.
1:07 | 11/29/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Houston police hold procession for officer who died from COVID-19
Yeah. Oh. A we are going to honor earnest this week we are going to honor his 36 years of dedication to this community in this city. And like a said while our hearts are heavy. Our spirits remained strong. Their spirits remained high and really give this family as much love and support was McCain's.

{"duration":"1:07","description":"Hundreds of officers saluted Ernest Leal Jr., 60, who died after a weekslong battle with coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74451462","title":"Houston police hold procession for officer who died from COVID-19","url":"/US/video/houston-police-hold-procession-officer-died-covid-19-74451462"}