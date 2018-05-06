Transcript for Houston police say reported abduction of 13-year-old boy never happened

The story was horrible a young teenage boy claiming he stepped off of the school bus and was abducted an adult for young men grabbed him rot and beat him. All because of his race. This was his mother in the hours after Davie on Parker said he managed to escape the gun wielding kidnappers. The reason wadded up political they said he was glad you deserve to back. Exactly his words saying he saved the day ahead Michael right Marsha shuttered on and secrecy. He said it was right here because they are hate black people. But after a thorough investigation HPD now says the events as described did not occur. That the property Parker described as having been taken to had nothing to do with any crime at. Investigators have met with both the child's mother and community activists they told them their findings. When we reached the mother on the phone today she did not want to comment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.