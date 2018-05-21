Huge sinkholes engulf road in Florida

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, four sinkholes opened up today, swallowing parts of a roadway and people's property.
0:59 | 05/21/18

Transcript for Huge sinkholes engulf road in Florida

