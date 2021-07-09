Human Rights Campaign President fired for role in Cuomo Scandal

More
Alphonso David was formerly legal counsel to Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo and reportedly advised him on his response to sexual harassment allegations.
1:05 | 09/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Human Rights Campaign President fired for role in Cuomo Scandal
Oh. Yeah yeah. Yeah. I. A yeah. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"Alphonso David was formerly legal counsel to Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo and reportedly advised him on his response to sexual harassment allegations. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79875451","title":"Human Rights Campaign President fired for role in Cuomo Scandal","url":"/US/video/human-rights-campaign-president-fired-role-cuomo-scandal-79875451"}