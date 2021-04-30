Transcript for Possible human smuggling case involves over 90 people: Police

This morning we were able to get. They search warrant for a house behind us here in the twelfth 200 block of Jesse him. And in the process. We had our tactical operations teams lot. Don't win and execute a search warrant and when they got inside the house they realize that this is. Actually gonna turn into a smuggling and human smuggling investigation. So that part of it will be handled. Hey just by investigators are on scene now. We do have from of our criminal division. Represented this year homicide made herself and family victims special victims division. And vice division. We got into that house we realize that there were over ninety. People inside. So we immediately began to assess. Any kind of a special threat after that once we isolated that. We wanted to be make sure we rendered. Any kind of a medical care so we had a jet being with us. We are concerned that there may be some positive velvet cases inside the house. So we do have our Health Department and are out there will be some rapid testing. That's we will keep them in the house when Al. And they begin to do their investigation so that's our first concern. And then at some point once you figure out how many positive I would case we have we may have to pointing. And we will. Turnover turn it over they decide to do the actual investigative board that will assist in any way we can.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.