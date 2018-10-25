Humvee dropped by mistake in rural neighborhood near Fort Bragg

A U.S. Army Humvee vehicle landed in a wooded part of a rural neighborhood outside of Fort Bragg, North Carolina after prematurely deploying from a U.S. Air Force C-17.
Transcript for Humvee dropped by mistake in rural neighborhood near Fort Bragg
Well maybe with some liberal models weeks. Not out of space but definitely from there was something from the Pentagon it's foods fund humvee. Falling from a military power girl playing a four Bragg North Carolina the military was testing new ways to air drop equipment. But I run he but they release the humvee early three parachutes and brought it to the ground where it landed in the woods. Between two houses nobody was injured. For Bragg is now investigating how that could happen.

