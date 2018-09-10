Transcript for Hundreds attend vigil for victims of limo crash

The community of Amsterdam is in mourning after learning that some of its community members were killed in Saturday's limousine crash. Tonight at candlelight vigil was held three member and those who lost their lives. A man AE is paying them. And as me being. Tonight hundreds of people gathered for a candlelight vigil at the mole hunt belly Heatley overlooked pedestrian bridge in Amsterdam. To show support for the families who lost their loved ones in Saturday's limousine crash asking hairy. Twenty large candles were away in remembrance of the twenty lives lost in the accident. You know I think the Tonya. Angels in our parents jesus' eyes and and I just. I'm really hurt me. And just said he did in down I really appreciate. Many tonight writing messages of condolences for family members impacted by the tragedy and several community leaders expressed their sorrow as well. And the superintendent of the district. Serving a community that was permanently change Saturday afternoon. These are not the circumstances. And I wish I wish we Richardson. One of the victims was a teacher in the Amsterdam school district tomorrow school will be delayed and grief counseling will be offered. News. And we will continue to follow this story reporting Amsterdam and Jeanie to line.

