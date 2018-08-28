Hundreds line up for public viewing of Aretha Franklin in Detroit

More
Viewing is taking place at the museum of African-American history in Detroit.
2:34 | 08/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hundreds line up for public viewing of Aretha Franklin in Detroit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57452896,"title":"Hundreds line up for public viewing of Aretha Franklin in Detroit","duration":"2:34","description":"Viewing is taking place at the museum of African-American history in Detroit. ","url":"/US/video/hundreds-line-public-viewing-aretha-franklin-detroit-57452896","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.