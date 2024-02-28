Hunter Biden arrives on Capitol Hill for closed-door deposition

Hunter Biden is on Capitol Hill meeting with the Republican-led House Oversight and Judiciary committees. He is expected to deny his father was involved in his overseas business deals.

February 28, 2024

