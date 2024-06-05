Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle testifies

Taking the stand as a prosecution witness, Buhle testified Hunter could function while on drugs but Buhle never saw him using drugs between 2015 and 2019.

June 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live