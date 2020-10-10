Hurricane Delta takes tree down onto power lines

More
Hurricane Delta left more than half a million people without power in Louisiana.
0:29 | 10/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Delta takes tree down onto power lines
Yeah. It's gone. Like this they went out. Let them like they come.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"Hurricane Delta left more than half a million people without power in Louisiana.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73542895","title":"Hurricane Delta takes tree down onto power lines","url":"/US/video/hurricane-delta-takes-tree-power-lines-73542895"}