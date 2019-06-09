Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in North Carolina

Hurricane Dorian made landfall along Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, Friday morning as the state's low-lying islands and waterfront communities brace for flash flooding and dangerous storm surge.
