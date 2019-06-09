Transcript for Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in North Carolina

All right we have made it to the end of the week and we are still tracking a hurricane Dorian a powerful slow moving force and now making its way. Through that outer banks in North Carolina where it will make landfall the stay under flash flood warnings. And tornado watch so take a look at this video from a small island a thin strip of land. Off the coast of North Carolina slammed. With flooding and authorities may fear. They fear that many people are traps I want to bring in Stephanie Ramos whose right there in outer banks in the kitty hawk North Carolina Stephanie on the it it's obviously pretty bad where you are. Hey there and Elliott definitely it. We are now coming killing him not cover story and it hurt aren't important win a lot of rain and everything including the possibility of them. Funny. Eat here. It's getting pounded right now we are being held that might abandon rain and he's only getting weird thing 200. They found its way around me. OK you can see here I laughed. The black hat on the eve dance. I'm being what I waived those singled out that outfit flying on it is injured and right now Lewinsky having green. Dramatically. Over the last several hours. Add that would it is pretty let's go without a lot of people heeded those warning that have gotten. Out of town but the I don't worry not made landfall between battery when I got his dad how willing are beginning of the outer lane right now I'm about when he got on pretty. Other many long. Powered them made right here we'll probably happening when this morning a couple of them apart touchdown. Yesterday in North Carolina thankfully no serious injuries. But that's a big threaten coastal flooding is also the threat that we're moving boat just outfit and no danger. All right thank you Stephanie on for the updates please stay safe and she's right there. In kitty hawk an Outer Banks of North Carolina and you heard her say M tornadoes also. Mixed with the hurricanes.

