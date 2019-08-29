Transcript for Hurricane Dorian strengthens, targets Florida

We begin with the state of emergency right now in Florida as a state braces for what could be a major hurricane by this weekend at last check hurricane Dorian was packing winds up to 85 miles per hour but it's expected to gain strength over the warm waters of the Atlantic. In grow into a category three storm it already slammed the US Virgin Islands workers will be out this morning assessing the damage. ABC's motor costar Abby begins our storm coverage. This morning people in Florida fueling up. They saved. Bottled waters flying off the shelves as emergency officials and forecasters sound the alarm all of Florida. Is in place everyone there needs to prepare bottom line is. There we have a very very serious hurricane threat. To the state of Florida forecasters say Dorian could grow into a category three hurricane by the time it reaches the Florida coast late this weekend people from Jacksonville down to Miami taking no chances. Buying generators batteries and flashlights. From the island so we are ready we are not. The last minute people for Harvick and we nobody arrogance this tech fan I think it's better it's. The State's governor has already declared a state of emergency. Local officials are warning residents know your evacuation routes this is no time to panic we don't know. What will develop in the days ahead. The US Virgin Islands took a direct hit from Dorian as a category one storm. New video shows winds up to eighty miles per hour wreaking Havoc on marinas and damaging buildings. On saint Thomas in portola. There are still some assessments being done overnight on the islands of saint Thomas and French aren't. Rule crews are working to clear the roadways. And in Puerto Rico from from what some heavy rain and strong winds but a sigh of relief as the island was spared the brunt of the storm. But some tourists now leaving Puerto Rico are left to wonder whether there will meet up with Dorian again on US soil it climbed back on. And hopefully is not gonna get home on that the South Carolina. And overnight we've learned that president trump approved an emergency declaration. For the US Virgin Islands now officials there say they seen a lot worse from other storms in recent years but today Kenneth were expecting a better damage assessment later today. And we will be finding out what that heavy rain and those strong winds did their Mona think he'll.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.