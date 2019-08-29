Transcript for Hurricane Dorian takes aim at Florida

Hurricane Dorian is gaining strength. Raw moving quickly at this hour towards the Florida coast expected to hit the United States this weekend is a category four storm. And we're joined live now from the skies above Dorian by Richard Henne knees or research meteorologist. And a flight director of the national owes Oceanic and atmospheric administration. Under hurricane hunters team Richard thanks so much for calling and what he's seen at this hour. Yeah. Well we right now according 2003. Approaching the horror. Hurricane Dorian. Stand so again what we're doing out here is for sampling the environment. Around Dorian first of all handguns unfortunately. Not good being sort of the folks that live in Florida. All the environment and in that you have the old. Well Dorian is not in July as well they've encountered now in the Caribbean. That was a major factor in Victorian struggling for several days to develop. But as it moves closer to Florida as I do think more and more of Maurice and environment in the atmosphere. Very very warm water over it's projected track. And right now and knowing that we've seen in the days and there were collecting this contradicts what the hurricane center in learning didn't. Looking like it's going to be a very very significant storm it was a Florida coast. How dangerous would you say Richard at this stage it looks to be just a category one but how dangerous do you think it could be. Well again. Pentagon today where you're gonna be a lot. That pin in terms. You know anything rapidly intensifying its not gonna happen today. Where the computer models and eat our National Hurricane Center forecasters. Are looking for that. Rapid intensification. Of category three category five and I category forward and relief it's over the weekend. Friday night Saturday into Sunday that Clinton and I think it's really really got to wrap up and unfortunately as it's making that left hand turn. Directly toward de eastern coast of Florida. And is it your view Richard. Is speaking to some of the skeptics perhaps that are out there in Florida there's no chance this veers away. From the US coast. And it well we're not talking about a few days without nature can be unpredictable. These giant blow. Computer. Modeling. Hurricane tracks were camping has really improved over the last. Ten to fifteen years and especially over the last few years so all of the computer models are unanimously. Saying the left hand turn is gonna happen. So I would say anyone from the Daytona Beach. Down to the Fort Lauderdale and Miami area after the pay very very close attention and and had to have a plan right now if you live in places like Vero Beach Melbourne. The satellite beach anywhere in that area. You'd better have a plan to move to get out because you. I didn't potentially catastrophic storm in terms of both and in the end search. Write a potentially catastrophic storm. Sobering words from Richard Henne chief. Research meteorologist and one of the hurricane hunters from above. Hi Dorian right now Richard thank you so much stay safe out there and look forward to hearing more are from your reporting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.