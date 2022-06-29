Hurricane Fiona to strengthen to a Category 4 storm after pounding Puerto Rico

Dr. Brenda Rivera-García, director of Latin America and Caribbean Programs at Americares, joins to discuss how the recovery efforts are going in Puerto Rico and what help is still needed.

