Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina

More
Storm's wind gusts exceed 90 MPH.
13:33 | 09/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57821312,"title":"Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina","duration":"13:33","description":"Storm's wind gusts exceed 90 MPH. ","url":"/US/video/hurricane-florence-makes-landfall-north-carolina-57821312","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.