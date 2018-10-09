Transcript for Hurricane Florence takes aim at East Coast

I'm rob Marciano for ABC news live for you and rice go beach North Carolina for now it is a beautiful beautiful day look at this. Coach you know those. Surface begin to build the swells have increased with I had ever hurricane Florence servers dry new take advantage what is for now some smooth the way that carries you back there. Has built in 2002 because it was wiped out in 1996 by not one but two hurricanes now when solid concrete. Said to withstand winds of 200 miles per hour it's going to be put to the test because Lawrence at the moment is coming here and our forecast models are our only. And geely on this spot so we're getting higher confidence unfortunately that the US going to see I corrected the last time. We sore storm of this magnitude. It was actually over sixty years ago 1954 hurricane hazel. Nominee's home you see behind me where here that. That's a protective done about 1012 feet maybe if we get a hazel like surgical B 1518. Feet and then behind those homes. A look at this over here there's even some more new construction in their there are thousands of homes that line as part of North Carolina and they're all at risk. Because not only of this storm surge that may be held back by some of his didn't look behind that is the Cape Fear river and the bet. So that is all that causes flooding here it's going to be a mess we have South Carolina North Carolina. And Virginia at this time under states of emergency with a landfall expected here late Thursday into Friday likely is a large. Powerful destructive category three or four storm here and up folks. Certainly are getting ready taking these last couple of days to get prepared potentially. Get out here. Rob Marciano for ABC news live here and rightful beach North Carolina.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.