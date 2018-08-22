Transcript for Hurricane Lane bears down on Hawaii as Category 4 storm

Hurricane Laine LA dangerous category four storm is forecast to bring it much closer to the residents and tourists bracing for up to twenty foot waves severe flooding and destructive winds. We're very scared best effect. Back and where we're just gonna make the most of it. This massive storm with sustained winds up to a 155. Miles an hour seen here from the International Space Station prompting hurricane warnings from Maui and Hawaii county's we gotta take it very very seriously. And we're all working together at this point to make sure debt we. Plan for the worst and hope for the best coli still recovering from April's record breaking rains that triggered devastating floods now under a hurricane watch. The sort of be flirting with equally costs Gordon all of its. Water at this Wal-Mart in Honolulu sold Al gas stations running out of fuel. Hurricane hunters flying into the eye of the storm tracking its intensity. We won't mean I'm landing and I had the diamond when getting on. Are we got. President trump tweeting to people in Hawaii please prepare ourselves president's deeply concerned for the well being of all hawaiians. And has directed FEMA and administration officials remain close coordination. With the state of Hawaii and stand ready to support them in whatever they need. And right now forecasters don't expect the storm to make landfall but say it could pass near Maui and a wild who later this week. As a damaging category two hurricane. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.