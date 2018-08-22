Transcript for Hurricane Lane strengthens to Category 5 storm as it nears Hawaii

Hurricane warning has been issued this warning for the big island of Hawaii yes hurricane lane approaches it is now a category five storm. Packing winds of up to 160 miles an hour hurricane lane DC they're expected to approach Hawaii's big island by tomorrow afternoon it should weaken to category three. As it moves northwest the path there. All eyes governor says all public schools on big island and now we are close beginning today until further notice storm could dump ten to fifteen inches of rain.

