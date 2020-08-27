Transcript for Hurricane Laura will leave ‘nothing left in its wake’: Louisiana Lt. Gov.

Check this out this is the lobby of a Louisiana marine center south of New Orleans. The ground floor completely swamped with murky floodwaters and we do know that people are riding out this storm along the coast earlier we spoke with Louisiana's lieutenant governor Billy non yes sir. About the people who stayed behind. We'll bring him for the and his eye wall comes aboard boat ashore in Cameron and admiration for what was he when this on incumbent. This is and on president is gone and direct kitty Cameron surely you're going to be. Nothing left in in in its wake. You know a lot of these home to elevated. After the last major stalled but people that thought they could ride out this film has no chance if they didn't get CDU and left before this as the sun went down. We're praying for you. Both goes with this type of staunch submerged. We don't expect much to be left in its wake especially in the direct path. It was challenging to get people leave in Waco not only the storm. But the Covert nineteen. Something we've had to deal wit before the storm came ashore. Moving these people not until large shelters but until problems. Whether it was safe from the virus as well quote FEMA and the federal government is embedded into the goes COC. And and may have been a great Carter here in Louisiana unfortunately. We've been through this any cons with many disasters over the years so Benny status prepared him working closely with the federal officials. Louisiana has done for many years and a lot of the same team is here on the ground that's been would have been passed domes are you know we didn't do this in every com. A Louisiana's come back stronger than ever Louisiana's help our neighbors will will get to miss him with just pray and that when the sun comes up. Anyone its status of and we can start rebuild Louisiana.

