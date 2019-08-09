Now Playing: Bullied boy makes shirt, becomes official product

Now Playing: Hurricane leaves fish stranded in shallow water

Now Playing: Cargo ship lists to its side near Georgia coast

Now Playing: Purdue University dedicates the Tyler Trent gate at their stadium

Now Playing: The head of a charity that received donations from Roc Nation and the NFL apologizes

Now Playing: Hiker in Hawaii has been missing for over a week

Now Playing: First-hand look at the devastation in Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian

Now Playing: Trump tweeted that he had been planning a secret meeting with the Taliban

Now Playing: Pregnant woman missing in Tennessee

Now Playing: Bank accidentally deposits $120K into wrong account, couple spends nearly everything

Now Playing: Felicity Huffman's push for lighter sentence after pleading guilty in SAT scandal

Now Playing: Democratic candidates prepare to square off in key battleground state

Now Playing: New details in arrest of 2 Americans accused in stabbing death of Italian policeman

Now Playing: Health officials warn people to stop vaping as more vaping-related deaths are reported

Now Playing: Gunfire breaks out at high school football stadium in Pennsylvania

Now Playing: Carolinas reel from the wrath of Hurricane Dorian

Now Playing: PETA rescues ‘wind-battered’ pelican during Dorian

Now Playing: Police rescue kittens stuck between fence

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Child rips up mother’s cash to make confetti