Transcript for Hurricane Michael blows through Florida

I'm David Muir in Panama City one word for hurricane Michael historic this was a category four hurricane they've never seen a category four. Here in the Florida Panhandle and keep in mind this was just. Two miles per hour shy of a category five hurricane when it made landfall a 155. Mile per hour winds and the damage. Has just been devastating this is the hotel where we were reporting from man we're so many families were a seeking refuge they had been told by authorities. To seek higher ground or go to hotels that had is steel reinforcements and this was one of the hotels. It was so many families watching as this happened. Right here wit us take a look. The height of the storm as it's passing through at a huge part of this roof came crashing down on some of the vehicles parked out front this was actually our rental ban right here you can see. The metal does dangling from the hotel here this morning and I want to give you sort of an idea what it was like for. Somebody's families watching right here with us this was our location. It. We were so we were put between these concrete in sort of steel reinforced columns. We've had moved back inside the hotel given the strength the storm as it was passing through and all the families were gather back there with us. The moment the roof came crashing down they headed into the hallways. Into dubbed the brick stairwells. Which is exactly what we did weed them. Two sort of ride out the storm it's what you're expected to do it's what everyone did here after the storm up pass we went down those hallways and checked on somebody to families here. So many to a disk came crashing in there were -- is the first floor a couple of inches of water. But everybody in this hotel is OK and and we were grateful for that. The real story today though is now that the sun has come up. Just the sheer scope of the devastation as far as the eye can see. Trees ripped out of the ground. Sawed write off and will be out checking out the damage along with authorities we've seen emergency vehicles go by. Already it's going to be just a staggering told here. From this hurricane. I'm David Muir this is ABC news life.

