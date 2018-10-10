Now Playing: Hurricane Michael turns streets into rivers

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael hits Florida, heads for Georgia, Carolinas

Now Playing: Victim describes intense moments as Hurricane Michael tears roof off her home

Now Playing: Georgia, Carolinas bracing for hit as Hurricane Michael nears

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael leaves at least 200K Floridians in the dark

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael barrels across land as Category 3

Now Playing: ABC News' Ginger Zee details riding out Hurricane Michael

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael rips roofs off buildings as it strikes Florida

Now Playing: Man accused of allegedly plotting to set off bomb on Election Day

Now Playing: Winds continue to whip Panama City, Florida

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael downgraded to Category 3

Now Playing: Michael, worst hurricane to hit US in 50 years, tears through Florida

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael's strong winds, heavy rain damage Florida Panhandle

Now Playing: Rapper T.I., now known as Tip, gives a tour of his old Atlanta neighborhood

Now Playing: US arrests alleged Chinese national for targeting major aviation companies

Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Senate forecast update for Oct. 10, 2018

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Melania Trump speaks out about #MeToo movement

Now Playing: Dramatic video shows building collapse during Hurricane Michael

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael makes landfall near Panama City Beach, Florida