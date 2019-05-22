Transcript for Husband 'lost' after NYPD wife tried to kill him

Well out to add new York city police officer accused in a murder for hire plot her ex husband is speaking out for the first time. Police say officer Valerie since an Alley gave her boyfriend 7000 dollars to hire a hit man to kill her estranged husband along with her boyfriend's daughter. Instead the boyfriend went to the FBI. Authorities then help the strange husband fake his own death to build their case he tells our TJ Holmes he can't believe what happened. I they wanna believe in. But apparently it's true what convinced you were me. That staged my best today and we sit in my car. And for glass on the floor and all over me. And had me hunch over into the pessimistic. How difficult was that treated him. Airways. I was. Absolutely insane. The officer is held without bail more of TJ's exclusive interviews coming up this morning. On Good Morning America.

