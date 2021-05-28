Transcript for Husband-and-wife military doctors killed at Virginia home

Were here because two pillars of our community of our country. Really were gunned down. Viciously and earn for a New York just yesterday morning. Colonel Edward McDaniel Jr. united states army a 55 year old physician described by friends and relatives as though. Rock between being a family. In his beloved wife colonel Randall McDaniel united states army retired the 63 year old former physician. Described by her friends extremely as a loving mother sister and wife. Shot and killed in charge today and work. Proud to announce under these very tragic and sad circumstances that we have arrested and charged running Marshall. A twenty year old male we apprehended him early this morning in Fairfax County will give you there's details. And we just recently a couple hours ago rested and have charged DeAngelis strand. De'Angelo DA NGE a lot of strain and ST or a and in nineteen year old male we arrested him just a couple hours ago. In the N Mount Vernon. The motive in this case there were a couple questions yesterday about about mode of of that state is still under investigation and I can tell you with. With certainty that it was a dispute. I can also tell you with certainty that our two killers. And a relative of our victims. Were all co workers. Soar to killers and relative or two victims were were co workers and and that's effect. It's also affected this is related to Monday's 911. Call for service and burglary investigation. So we've lost as a community Fairfax County as a nation we've lost to grieve dedicated. A lifelong servants to. Our country to full colonels work or murdered. In innate residential neighborhood community.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.