ICE arrests 216 unauthorized migrants in nationwide drug crackdown

The noncitizens from 28 countries were apprehended for various crimes, including drug possession and drug trafficking, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced.

March 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live