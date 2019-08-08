ICE arrests 680 undocumented immigrants in 1 state

Roughly 680 undocumented immigrants were arrested in Mississippi on Wednesday, marking what officials are calling the largest single-state immigration enforcement in history.
0:26 | 08/08/19

Transcript for ICE arrests 680 undocumented immigrants in 1 state
New details now about a major immigration raid nearly 700 undocumented workers have been arrested across Mississippi. They were rounded up at food processing plants it's being called the largest immigration enforcement sweep in one state in US history. Managers of those plans could also be facing some charges. Now the raids have left some young children without parents community leaders house some of the children at shelters overnight.

