Idaho mom accused of killing her kids in doomsday plot is back in court

Prosecutors in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial are laying out why they think she did it and revealing the details of another mysterious death that could be related.

April 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live