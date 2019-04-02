Transcript for Idaho nurse expected to plead guilty in connection missing Colorado mom case

A new element in that case of missing mom healthy parent. ABCs of Clayton said Dell is there and clean you have some new information about Y we health c.s cell phone. Pink in Idaho can tell us about it. Hey lie let me start with headlines here so this 32 year old nurse from Twin Falls, Idaho by the name of crystal Lee is expected to be in court here in a Colorado courtroom on Friday. And her family members tell us that she will plead guilty to. Her involvement in this case the Kelsey bearish case I'll take you back you remember Kelsey embarrassed that was the missing. As a mom and flight instructor who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day. Her fiance Patrick crazy is sitting in jail right now charged with her murder now her body has not been found but. Talking about that cell phone paying three days after Kelsey Veras went missing her cell phone signal was detected. In Idaho and what law enforcement authorities have been telling us is that crystal Lee is suspected of taking that cell phone to Idaho. With the intent of trying. To get rid of it so that is her involvement in this case that we know for now we may learn more her involvement may be more extensive than that. That will all come out we still haven't seen a lot of the court documents in this case because the case is actually. Sealed so prosecutors are not even confirming that this plea deal is happening. But they will confirm that she's going to be in court on Friday. And she is now cooperating obviously is there any sense that that she has a good defense on the 41 she was hoping out in this case. You know at this point we don't know much from official sources but in talking to her family members one of the things that. Crystal Lee has apparently told them is that well first of all let me just go back up a little bit talk about their relationship they apparently knew each other. For decades met each other around high school have been in touch over the years we're not sure. Exactly the nature of their relationship. Lately. But to what we are told is that can is that crystal Lee has told her family. That she only helped Patrick. Crazy after the fact because he threatened to kill her so we'll see if authorities agree with that. With that part of the story. When all of these court documents are eventually unsealed lot of. Such an awful awful case Clayton can't forget that. Little baby girl Hanna who Kelsey left behind thank you so much.

