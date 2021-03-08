Transcript for Idaho police search for 5-year-old missing for a week

What we're asking the public to do at this point is to search their residences in their homes. You never know we got a five year old kid out there. You know he can wander in and out of place a super easier to people's backyards. Any place that he could be on a larger piece of property that's what we're asking the public to do.

