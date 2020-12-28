Transcript for Illegal bar busted in NJ, police say

Police in New York busted a massive party. At a warehouse of more than 200 people in attendance indoor gatherings in New Jersey are limited to ten people. The party was held inside a warehouse on LaBella court over the weekend police spotted people eating drinking and taking part in illegal gambling. They also say two women were selling alcoholic beverages there without a license both women are now facing charges for maintaining an illegal liquor establishment. Another Covert related party bus this time at an unlicensed hookah lounge in Paterson police say more than fifty people wore packed inside luck cafe. In Paterson Saturday night for a birthday party the invitations instructed people to bring mask but. Off just saying no one was wearing one the police also accuse the owners of locking the doors on them and trying to sneak alcohol out the back.

