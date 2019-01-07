Transcript for Illegal firework explode inside home, injuring 9-year-old girl

Floated inside of a home in Philadelphia critically injuring the nine year old girl who found it. Jeff to Rico with our sister station WP BI has the latest. The injury she's sustained were I would describe this that severe and and devastating injuries to both hands. Philadelphia police say the nine year old victim suffered life altering injuries to her hands upper body and face. It happened order explosive device detonated inside her parents' home on the 18100 block of wish arch street in Kensington who believe it was something along lines of this. There's the little girl had. These by definition. Or improvised explosive noises today he hasn't. There or not we leave. Purchased manufactured. We're sold in the United States. Police allege the girl's father purchased two explosives that may have look something like this from a man who walked into his place of employment on Saturday. He set one off away from the home then left the second on the mantle in his house where the girl found at wal home alone. It's unclear if the girl lit the fuse juice and believe. Holding your hand. In shaking news world banging on something good to me. This video from the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows the damage fireworks can cause. Illegal devices like the one in this case can be even more destructive. In Philadelphia alone three young people were injured in the past month by illegal explosives to blue hope more things the civil I think you think it. And missed 41 year old man from Germantown who asked we not use his name of lost four fingers last month after finding a bag containing what he thought were fireworks. He has a warning for others it's not likely regularly were. Fireworks you've got but he looked just like so you've really got to be careful. Police say the nine year old's father may be charged investigators are also looking for the man peddling these bombs because they feared he may have sold them to others. In Philadelphia Jeff Jericho for channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.