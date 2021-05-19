Transcript for A look at the impact of Mike Tyson’s global fame

Tyson went into a period where all of his worst instincts were adults and encouraged. We have for penthouse apartments three matches a Disco he indoor practice full indoor pool. Prior aircraft he master bedroom with five televisions. Two under cars five of these Bentley convertibles a 320000. Dollars each not a jury. People wanted to see Mike Tyson just for the million dollars and Gianni Versace. He would go to nightclubs. He would grant women inappropriately. Just. I would have girls clubs and limousine and so they're on the ways and means to get this you voiced his by number. It was nonstop we groupies. She acted out in a way that generated more headlines. In America. And this to Don King as a boxing promoter. Was. Huge but it made people more interest Ted to buy tickets when he fox. Few people want need to be self destructing iron Mike Tyson. I just felt like he got trapped in there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.