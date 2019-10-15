Transcript for Improvised explosive device detonates at Montana elementary school

Okay okay. World. 91 luncheon to report that they had found and exploded. Improvised device. Exploded this morning. We're not for sure exactly where it exploded but when they founded it had been exploded it was a pop bottle. It was a up old. And then out on the playground and their mother definitive. March about it that it was covered news. Doug came. We're not releasing the exact the bullet but it was a he need. What precautions have been made itself heard is all the kids in Russert. Our Helm when the day they were given to save the evacuation route. We'll. Dan Cleary called in the FBI. And ATF. Our bomb squad is there and we'll be using. Old police. Bomb detection dogs it. Clear the area kind words. When it's over here at roster school. Outside area as well as on top of the school and and into the interior this school. We've deployed uniformed officers to all the schools in the Helena district. No there's an old little phone call of threats. Nothing was sent to us dramatic or anything like that we raise our level of alertness that something's going to be going down. Something that was found this morning that school officials and ads on the playground some of them had. Created emergency hearing. We don't know what times. The way you know as it did nothing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.