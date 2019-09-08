Transcript for Increase in hurricane activity expected: NOAA

Get ready for more hurricanes than usual this year government forecasters say the 2019 hurricane season me be busier than first expected. They now expect ten to seventeen named storms as many as nine of them hurricanes. Hurricane season runs through November and so far we've had two named storms one of them a hurricane. Well let's talk about something a little more fun a loose lizard it. Has residents near San Diego on edge there's concern because it isn't your guard and right up Harare. What's known as a monitor lizard is so right now it's at least four feet long. And can grow to nearly twice that length experts say it monitor lizards are also very dangerous. Monitor that motto up huge all right well they're different status. And they can hide in trees and apparently they can really lead to significant stitches and swell. You know there they have a nasty bites. Just you know just be little careful are.

