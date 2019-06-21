Transcript for Indiana Jesuit school refuses order to fire teacher in same-sex marriage

We're saddened by the Irish bishops' decision in this case Gregg Grand Slam Brooke has been the principle of Rabat preparatory school for fifteen years in the last two years he's been working to maintain his school's relationship with the archdiocese of Indianapolis they become aware of the issue. Via social media the issue according to a statement from the school was the employment of a teacher who is married to a man. Is long time valued member of the school is an excellent teacher. Highly qualified. And some we've had open dialogue with them as well as two feels very supportive. Supported because the archdiocese wanted him to be fired we really just had to look at it in terms of our community our decision trying to do the right thing by by our teacher and buyer community. They're standing by their teacher you mean some things around school will look a little different. The archbishop will not attend school events and his staff won't be welcome it archdiocese educational opportunities also have Prius on campus. Possibly administering sacraments a level school masses in a statement the archdiocese is a school can no longer use the name Catholic. And will no longer be identified or recognized as a Catholic institution and governance of the school. And the Catholic identity of the school. Comes from its sponsorship by the Jesuits if out of the school in 1962 of the decision to stand behind their staff member has been met with some push back. But also some. Hurt by their parents to do you feel like this is the right message that they should be sending absolutely I think it is the right messes. Dino Lari son would join the school next fall it sends a message that the school is what their mission says that there men and women for others and that there inclusive and welcoming community and I and that's absolutely why we choose to sinners here. And school staff holds out hope the church will come around. Do you reconcile and some confusion I do us who have looked. Keep up communication. But there's bishop and has office. And I would love to be able to reconcile on the road. Reporting from the north side Graham hunter RTV six.

