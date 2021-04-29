Transcript for 8 indicted in alleged hazing death of Bowling Green student

Generally the investigation does point to review them are four. Did the issue chapter of pi kappa alpha fraternity. An event at an off campus residence. The resident who is where is being held by several of the members the members. The several indictments reflect the allegations of the follow. It is alleged that this event was part of a new member initiation process where manufacturers of the new members. Or big Brothers. Or days. We're review into the new numbers. Or little Brothers or liberals. As part of this event is alleged that the new numbers almost all being under age. Were provided about high alcohol content liquor. They were told that tradition of the jacket with that the entire problem. Approximately 750 milliliters. What's common virtue is fit. Should be consumed by the little at the event. The rest of the event surrounded. Walking into little's attempt to do so. It is alleged this thoughtful consumers all or nearly all of the contents of his Bob. And then we've taken home by several other members including his Big Brother Jacob three. He was love there along. We're some minutes later he was discovered by his movement. After observing stone for time and calling for eight from friends they called 911. This time the first responders got there the roommate was administering CPR first down. He's taking DeWitt county hospital and then to Toledo hospital where he passed away and march that. The autopsy indicated that stone died from fetal alcohol intoxication during a hazing event. With the blood alcohol content of point 35. Over four times the legal limit. Is alleged that several of the members an opportunity engaged in providing this information. Did at least in disposing of evidence in an attempt to protect themselves and other numbers. In response to the detailed facts surrounding this narrative DeWitt county grand jury returned the indictment says oppressors. This is the beginning of the criminal process for these net. These men standing innocent unless and until they are urban guilty in court. It is also a step in the continuing and ongoing investigation. And I want to stress that. There's more evidence to obtain. Review and consider there are more people talking and who want to talk to us. This was not a party were Asian hooker. From what we have letter we moved even let that hazing was an integral part of this. There are many more people to identify as being at or involved. In this event. Those who've been indicted. May still have more liability coming. The result of this event was catastrophic. And I want to say this to the people who were at the event. If you do not even attempt to be part of the solution. You may well be identified as part of the problem and we were respond.

