No one should have ‘Individual possession’ of classified docs: Archives expert

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Bill Leonard, former director of Information Security Oversight at the Office of the National Archives, about the cases of classified records with public officials.

February 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live