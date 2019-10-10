What are infant safe haven laws?

More
The laws ensure safe spaces are available for an infant to be relinquished and protected.
1:23 | 10/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What are infant safe haven laws?
And a and who. Yeah. And it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:23","description":"The laws ensure safe spaces are available for an infant to be relinquished and protected.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66195749","title":"What are infant safe haven laws?","url":"/US/video/infant-safe-haven-laws-66195749"}