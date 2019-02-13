Injured athletes get a second chance

A gym in Orlando is giving athletes with spinal cord injuries a way to stay fit and healthy by adapting workouts for them.
1:23 | 02/13/19

A lift to a couple lives look around. Feel like kind of we're economic I'm the only guy in there in a chair what we decided to do was let's see where we can better serve. That community. By creating more opportunities for an amber room. We've modified it and trucks it for just for them. But we. Everyone going to faint mark on him. Transparent. In and out of my chair. Super easy. No problems in and out of cars reading now. Everybody's so pa. Everybody. Watson you'd better never know what's going to be able to do it to you try.

