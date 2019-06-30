3 injured after dock collapses during party

More
The dock at The Wreck restaurant in Mount Pleasant gave way Saturday evening, sending 20 people into the water below.
0:34 | 06/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 injured after dock collapses during party
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"The dock at The Wreck restaurant in Mount Pleasant gave way Saturday evening, sending 20 people into the water below.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64051623","title":"3 injured after dock collapses during party","url":"/US/video/injured-dock-collapses-party-64051623"}