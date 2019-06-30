Now Playing: 3 injured after dock collapses during party

Now Playing: Vigil held for missing 2-year-old boy in Virginia

Now Playing: World's largest Pride celebration in New York City

Now Playing: LGBTQ creators push for representation in television

Now Playing: A day in the life living with HIV

Now Playing: Dramatic body camera video shows Florida cop being dragged by suspect's car

Now Playing: HIV+ patients share their stories and struggles

Now Playing: Drag performer Shequida celebrates WorldPride

Now Playing: BYU valedictorian on coming out at graduation

Now Playing: Performers on what Broadway means to LGBTQ community

Now Playing: Stonewall uprisings participants talk 50th anniversary

Now Playing: Missing hiker, 73, alive after a week in forest

Now Playing: Man hooked up to an IV confronted by hospital security, later arrested

Now Playing: Search for convicted murderer who skipped out on his own trial

Now Playing: Severe weather slams the Northeast

Now Playing: 2-year-old killed, others sickened by E. coli from petting zoo

Now Playing: 9/11 first responder and advocate Luis Alvarez died at age 53

Now Playing: Prosecutors consider charges against woman in fetus' death

Now Playing: A mail carrier ran to help a 79-year-old woman who fell down the stairs in her home