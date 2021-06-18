7 injured passengers file lawsuits against Amtrak

Seven of the more than 50 passengers injured in an Amtrak train derailment in Montana last month accused the rail line and the operator of the railroad tracks of negligence.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live