Transcript for No injuries after car gets wedged under semi-truck

The man driving this car somehow managed to walk away from this crash police say he lost control and drove under a semi truck near Fort Wayne, Indiana. The truck had no idea and drove half man. Before stopping very fortunate man there. Well another unusual crash this time in New Jersey the driver. In this car that went vertical only suffered minor injuries back car went up a guy wire. And act stuck on the utility noble.

