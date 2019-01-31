Transcript for No injuries after massive fire erupts at paper factory in New Jersey

A massive fire tore through a paper factory. And turn into an eight alarm blaze Steele many tens is in. Elmhurst. Pay their amino this is as close as we can get because officials are still there working on this but no doubt about it and incredibly dangerous fire. Here in Elwood park New Jersey in fact if you look at this photo you could actually see how big this blaze was. From the sky this was a passenger on a plane heading into Newark International Airport and they could see that fire. From the sky I was driving on the highway here overnight and I saw how massive this fire was ice all of these firefighters working and I just thought oh my gosh it must be incredibly cold. I looked at that temperature reading. Four degrees with a wind chill of negative twelve those are the conditions that these firefighters have to work in and you know what's incredible here. Is that 200. Employees were inside the building at the time to this fire at the time that this fire broke out. And none of these employees were injured at all so that's just. Unbelievable an incredible but no doubt this is just a reminder of how dangerous this is and how difficult it is. For these firefighters to be working in these conditions.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.