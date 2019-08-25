Transcript for Injuries reported after lightning strikes at golf tournament

Lightning strike left six people injured in yesterday's PGA championship tournament that bolt struck a sixty foot pine tree at East Lake Golf Club. As an Atlanta debris flew and hit several people were standing nearby torn organizers had already suspended play because of the storm moving and. That lightning hit near the sixteenth hole. Everyone's basically jobs of Forbes's closest fighting or minds are alive at that point you know. People's commissar and trying to rush and the fans shopped by the stairs were aluminum so you didn't wanna stand on there too long. Of a child was among those hurt. Play that we set to resume later Tuesday.

